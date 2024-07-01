Grenada: Two teen girls and a Woman go missing one day apart

Missing Person – Shermin Parker



Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Shermin Parker who is suspected to be in her mid-twenties. She is a Jamaican national (from St. Andrew) who resided at Bathway, St. Patrick. Ms. Parker left her residence at Bathway on Wednesday, 18th September 2024, and has not been seen by or heard from her host since.



She was last seen wearing an orange top and black leggings.

Missing Teen – Kylie Hyacinth



Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 14-year-old Kylie Hyacinth of Beausejour, St. George. She is approximately five feet seven inches in height, slim built, light skin in complexion, has brown eyes and wears natural hair braided in a cornrow style.



Kylie left her home on Thursday, 19th September 2024, and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and a pair of short leopard-print tights.

Missing Teen – Blessen Salfarlie



Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 15-year-old Blessen Salfarlie of Beaulieu, St George. She is approximately four feet six inches in height, medium built, brown in complexion, has brown eyes and wears a mohawk cornrow hairstyle.



Blessen left her home on Thursday, 19th September 2024, and was last seen on Saturday, 21st September 2024, in the vicinity of Grenville, St. Andrew, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, a pair of three-quarter colourful pants and a pair of white Air Force sneakers.



Anyone seeing Blessen or having any information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440-2244, CID at 440-3921, Police Emergency at 911, Police Hotline at 444-1958 or the nearest police station.