Grenada will host the 40th Caribbean Accountants Conference

The 40th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) will be held in Grenada, signaling a return to in-person events and bringing sharp focus to sustainability and the role of the region’s accounting professionals in advancing and ensuring same.

“This flagship event provides a forum of knowledge sharing for accounting and finance professionals in the Caribbean to participate for mutual and fraternal benefits – and after two years of meeting via virtual platforms, we are back to meeting in-person,” said David Simpson, current President of the ICAC.

The conference hosted this year by the Grenada Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean (ICAEC), will be held from June 22 to 24, 2023 at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort.

Aaron Logie, Chairman of the local organizing committee, said that during the much-anticipated annual conference, “…we will examine several topical areas under this year’s most apt theme of “Sustainable Development: Our Responsibility”. Topics include ‘Climate Change and the Caribbean Economy’, ‘The Impact of Citizenship by Investments’ and ‘Environment and Social Governance (ESG) and Its Relevance and Application to the Caribbean’ in addition to more technical areas impacting the profession, regionally and globally”.

Logie noted that registration for the conference opened on February 28, 2023 and encourages members and other interested parties to take advantage of the ‘early bird specials’ that end on April 15, 2023.

“This is also a wonderful platform for organisations to explore business and networking opportunities and showcase their brand – as hundreds of finance professionals from across the Caribbean are expected to converge in Grenada over the three days of conference,” Logie stated, noting that sponsorship opportunities are currently posted on the Institute’s website.

The ICAC, as the region’s umbrella organisation, is dedicated to advancing the interest of accountants and professionals in the accounting and finance industry within the Caribbean – and was recognized as an Acknowledged Regional Grouping by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) in 2006. Established in 1988, the ICAC consists of a vibrant network of over 4000 accounting professionals and is committed to upholding and promoting the fundamental values of the accounting profession – truth and fairness, integrity, justice and prosperity – which are embodied in the ICAC’s motto, ‘Veritas et Virtus (Truth and Virtue)’.

The hosting of ICAC’s 40th annual conference in 2023 is a major milestone, especially since the conference was held virtually during the past two years – and plans are already in train for 2024, as will be announced on the final day of conference this year.