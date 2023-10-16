Grenada will host the CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Conference in 2024

The Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development will be place in Grenada from April 22-24, 2024.

Grenada’s Minister of Tourism, Lennox Andrews, made the announcement via video recording during the wrap-up press conference following the CTO’s State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) held in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week. Andrews thanked the CTO for selecting Grenada to host the important event, which plays a key role in disseminating information and increasing awareness of the CTO’s vision related to sustainable tourism.

“In 2024, we will be honored to host the CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Conference.” Grenada’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism is perfectly aligned with the conference’s goals,” Minister Andrews remarked. “We are dedicated to showcasing the transformative power of sustainable tourism and its role as a push for social and economic growth and environmental stewardship throughout the Caribbean.”

Minister Andrews stated that he and his tourism colleagues will be honored to welcome regional and worldwide industry stakeholders, as well as other interested parties, to the conference and to enjoy the wonderful hospitality of the “Spice Island.”

In 2019, St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development.

“We are very excited to host the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development in Grenada next April.” The CTO’s commitment to developing sustainable tourism policies and practices in the Caribbean is highlighted by this conference. Grenada’s natural beauty and commitment to sustainable tourism make it a perfect host, and we look forward to constructive discussions with our industry colleagues,” said CTO Chairman Kenneth Bryan.

The conference looks at how member countries can develop and execute sustainable tourism policies and programs, as well as providing a regional forum for information exchange on the achievements and failures of national, regional, and international projects.

Earth Day 2024 will be held on April 22, 2024, the first day of the conference, with the theme “Planet vs. Plastics.”