Grenada will receive reparations from a wealthy British family

Trevelyan family to pay reparations to Grenada

The descendants of a British aristocracy will apologize to the people of Grenada and make reparations for their family’s role in the enslavement of Africans on the island.

Laura Trevelyan, a British Broadcasting Corporation reporter, told the publication that an apology would be given later this month when seven members of her ultra-rich family visited the country.

The family will donate £100,000 to establish a community fund for Grenada and the eastern Caribbean’s economic growth.

Trevelyan went to Grenada to make a documentary last year. One of the places she visited was a plantation that her ancestors formerly owned.

She was shown the tools that the plantation’s overseers used to punish the enslaved people.

“I entirely recognize that this may appear to be an insufficient gesture… So, almost 200 years later, I’m giving £100,000 to a fund that will look at economic growth in Grenada and the Eastern Caribbean, which may seem insufficient. But I hope that we are setting an example by apologizing for what our forefathers did by enslaving the people of Grenada, and that we are also seeking for answers,” she said.

How do you make up for brutal enslavement? A British family has issued an apology to the people of Grenada, where its ancestors owned more than 1,000 slaves. The Trevelyan family, including my colleague @LauraTrevelyan will also pay reparations. We discussed her family's journey. pic.twitter.com/joZlogHEcc — Azadeh Moshiri (@Azadeh_Moshiri) February 5, 2023

Source : BBC NEWS