Grenada’s Ambassador in Belgium signs Samoa Agreement

Grenada Government signs Samoa Agreement

On Wednesday, the Samoa Agreement was signed by Raphael Joseph, the Resident Ambassador in the Kingdom of Belgium, acting on behalf of the State of Grenada.

The heads of mission from four additional member states, namely Burundi, the Central African Republic, Niger, and St. Kitts and Nevis, also affixed their signatures to the accord at the headquarters of the Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The Agreement signifies the most recent and all-encompassing collaboration agreement between the member states of the European Union (EU) and the 79 countries that constitute the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The Samoa Agreement encompasses a comprehensive framework for collaboration spanning a period of twenty years. Its primary objectives include fostering social, economic, and cultural advancement among the ACP States, with the ultimate aim of bolstering peace, security, and a stable democratic political climate in these nations.

The European Union would allocate a substantial amount of funds, amounting to billions of euros, to support all activities and projects pertaining to the Agreement.

Preceding the current agreement, a series of four versions of the Lome Convention were in effect between 1975 and 1999, followed by the implementation of the Cotonou Agreement from 2000 to 2021.