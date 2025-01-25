Grenada’s CBI Programme Generates Half Billion Dollars in 2024

Grenada has earned nearly half a billion dollars (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) from the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) last year, according to official figures released.

The authorities said that nationals from China and Nigeria accounted for more than 2000 of the 5,443 new citizens approved in 2024.

The government earned EC$472.9 million last year, but recently, Richard Duncan, chairman of the CBI Committee, said that less than 600 applications are expected to be submitted for this year because of Grenada’s decision to stop accepting Russians to the programme.

“We always like to tell people that in 2025 things will be nothing like 2024 or 2023. It will go back to pre-pandemic, pre-Ukraine war level application which is about 550 per year,” he told reporters recently.

Grenada was the only country accepting Russian applications following the start of the Ukraine-Russia war in 2021. In the initial days of the war, Grenada had suspended applications from Russia, but it was soon lifted, and hundreds of applications were submitted and approved.

Latest data from the CBI units show that 23 per cent of 1,252 of the approved new citizens were Chinese while 19 per cent or 1,034 were Nigerians. The data also showed that among other nationals approved were from Great Britain, South Africa, Benin, Pakistan, United States, India, Vietnam, Ukraine, Turkey and Iraq.

The Ministry of Finance said that the CBI, through which foreign nationals acquire citizenship for Grenada in return for making a substantial contribution to the socio-economic development of the country, is a significant contributor to the revenue of the state.

According to the ministry, the CBI is behind the Customs and Excise and the Inland Revenue Department.