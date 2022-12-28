Grenada’s November visitor arrival is 17 percent over that of 2019

Grenada’s November Air Arrival Numbers Surpass 2019

The Grenada Tourism Authority is pleased to announce that for the third consecutive month commencing in September, visitor arrivals showed a significant increase over the benchmark year of 2019. Available data suggested that this November is the highest ever, with a total of 14,232 visitors, representing a 17% increase over 2019 figures. December is also projected to surpass the previous high of December 2019.

This last quarter of 2022 has seen the return of all international flights into Grenada, including both Air Canada with a twice weekly service and Sunwing Airlines every Sunday from Toronto. Condor Airlines, from Frankfurt also returned with a direct flight service every Sunday and British Airways expanded their flight schedule from London Gatwick by adding a third flight to Maurice Bishop International Airport on Sundays.

Regionally, Caribbean Airlines Limited moved to provide a daily service from Trinidad and Tobago.

November also saw Grenada hosting a number of major conferences including the CXC Annual Ministerial Summit, the Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons, and the AGM of the Caribbean Chambers of Commerce.

Another highlight was the 2nd annual Tour Operators Marketplace which saw tour operators from the UK, USA and Canada meet with local hoteliers and tourism stakeholders for one on one meetings as well as to get a first hand look at our hotels and attractions and visit our sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Source : GTA