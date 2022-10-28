Grenada’s September arrivals are 11% higher than the benchmark year

September Arrival Figures Surpass Benchmark Year Arrivals by 11%

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to report an 11% global increase in September visitor arrivals compared to 2018, Grenada’s benchmark year for visitor arrivals.

As a result of JetBlue’s expanded capacity and American Airlines’ and JetBlue’s enhanced load factors, the U.S. market grew by 55% in comparison to the previous year. In addition, arrivals from the British market increased by 21%, with Virgin Atlantic and British Airways delivering good performances. The German market increased by 39 percent.

Despite our direct airlift from Canada and Europe returning in November and Caribbean flights not yet returning to pre-pandemic levels, we are encouraged by such a robust performance during the traditionally slowest month. It demonstrates that our strategy of focusing on diverse and inclusive local experiences, particularly at the community level, and promoting Grenada as a tri-island destination focused on sustainability and resiliency is working, as is our commitment to strengthening our stakeholder partnerships and getting as many of them to visit our islands and experience them firsthand, as stated by the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach. “We anticipate the return of our full complement of international airlift on November 3 with the resumption of service by Air Canada, Sunwing, and Condor.”

Danika Cherman, the managing director of Coyaba Beach Resort, stated, “There is no question that the last two years have been difficult for many enterprises. While we are not yet out of the woods, the increase in tourists to Grenada over the past few months has given me hope and optimism that this is only the beginning of a more promising future.

Marie Fielden, the general manager of True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, is encouraged by the recent rise in guests. “Our average summer occupancy in 2019, excluding Spicemas, was over 70%. This year, we experienced a significant rise in summer visitors from the United States and the United Kingdom, with average occupancy rates of 90–95%.

According to reports from travel agencies and tour operators in the leading source markets, the location remains in great demand.

Source : Grenada Tourism Authority