60-Yro Grenadian sailor charged with drug offences in SVG

Grenadian charged with multiple drug offences

On June 16, 2024 police arrested and charged Dennis David, a 60-year-old Sailor of Grenada, following a joint operation between Police and Customs personnel. As a result, David was charged with Possession of Control Drugs, Drug Trafficking and Importation of Control Drugs.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly had in his Possession a controlled Drug, namely one thousand and seventy-three grammes of Cannabis with intent to supply it to another. He was further charged with having one thousand and seventy-three grammes of Cannabis for the purpose of Drug Trafficking.

Additionally, the accused was also charged with importing a Controlled Drug, namely one thousand and seventy-three grammes of Cannabis.

The offences occurred on June 16,2024, at the Kingstown Port.

David appeared before the Serious Offences Court on the June 17, 2024. He pleaded guilty to all charges. He was fined $500.O0 ECC for the offence of Controlled Drug, to be paid forthwith or face three months imprisonment.

For the charge of Drug Trafficking he was fined $1000.00 ECC forthwith or face three months imprisonment and for the charge of Drug Importation he was fined $1000.00 ECC to be paid forthwith or face three months imprisonment.