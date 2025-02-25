Grenadian mason living in Bequia charged with assault

On February 22, 2025, police arrested and charged Nyreon David, a 38-year-old mason of Paget Farm/Grenada, with the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Investigations revealed that David allegedly assaulted Nolice Rock, a 60-year-old fisherman of the same address, by beating him with a stick, causing actual bodily harm. The offence was committed on February 18, 2025, in Bequia.

David appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 24, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety.

He was also ordered to report to the Paget Farm Police Station every Tuesday between 6am and 6pm. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Bequia Magistrate for March 28, 2025.