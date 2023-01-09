Grenadian med student Jarvil Matthew dies in Cuba after brief illness

Medical student Jarvil Renold Dave Matthew passed away in Cuba following a brief illness, according to a report from Grenada’s Ministry of Education.

The government claimed in a statement today that Matthew, who became unwell last month, passed away on December 31, 2022, while seeking medical care in Cuba.

Since September 2019, Matthew had been enrolled in Cuba to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Stomatology/Dentistry. In Guyana, he had previously taken part in a two-year program for certified dental assistants.

He always had a significant interest in studying, exhibited a special enthusiasm for dentistry, and served as an example for his students. The employees, permanent secretaries, and ministers send their sincere sympathies to Jarvil’s parents, siblings, cousins, friends, and the Woodford, St. John community. The Ministry also wants to convey its gratitude and admiration to everyone who helped Jarvil and his family through his sickness, according to the statement.

Source : Grenada MOE