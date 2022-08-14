Grenadian teen, Ziola Fredericks/Williams, goes missing in SVG

In an attempt to locate Ziola Fredericks/Williams, who has been reported missing, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking assistance from the public.

On 12.8.22, 15-year-old Ziola Fredericks/Williams left her grandmother’s Villa residence for an unknown destination at about 6 p.m.

She stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, has a fair complexion, a stout build, and wears short (man cut) hairstyles.

Her last known outfit included a pink top, blue long jeans, a green hat with a marijuana leaf logo, and green slippers.

If seen, please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer-in-charge of the South-Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any police station or officer you feel comfortable talking to.

Calls would be treated confidentially.