Monday, August 15

Grenadian teen, Ziola Fredericks/Williams, goes missing in SVG

Missing Teen

In an attempt to locate Ziola Fredericks/Williams, who has been reported missing, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking assistance from the public.

On 12.8.22, 15-year-old Ziola Fredericks/Williams left her grandmother’s Villa residence for an unknown destination at about 6 p.m.

She stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, has a fair complexion, a stout build, and wears short (man cut) hairstyles.

 Her last known outfit included a pink top, blue long jeans, a green hat with a marijuana leaf logo, and green slippers.

If seen, please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer-in-charge of the South-Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any police station or officer you feel comfortable talking to.

Calls would be treated confidentially.

Share.

Ernesto has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere Eruptions of 2021

Related Posts