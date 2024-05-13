Three Men Charged with Drug-Related Offenses

Police have arrested and charged Romario McDonald, a 79-year-old fisherman, Raheem Rougier, a 19-year-old labourer, both from Grenada, and Vincent Edwards, a 43-year-old fisherman of Grenada/Petit Bordel, in connection with drug trafficking offenses.

The accused are charged with possession of thirteen thousand, six hundred and twenty (13,620) grams of Cannabis. They are alleged to have possessed this controlled drug; (1) with the intention to supply it to another person and (2) for the purpose of trafficking.

The men were arrested on May 9, 2024, at Petit Bordel and appeared before the Serious Offence Court on May 13, 2024. Edwards pleaded guilty to both offences, while Mc Donald and Rougier pleaded not guilty. All three men were remanded in custody.

The matter was adjourned to May 14, 2024 for review and sentencing.