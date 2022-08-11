Grenadians condemn violence against athlete Anderson Peters

Several Grenadians have expressed dismay and anger following an incident last night involving Javelin World Champ Anderson Peters.

A crew member was taken into custody to assist with investigations after Peters, 24, sustained minor injuries. Peters is alleged to have been thrown from the vessel while docked in Grenada.

Peters’ treatment on the party boat has been condemned by several groups and organizations.

What happened on the vessel has not yet been officially reported by the police.

In a statement, Dr Keith Micthell, leader of the opposition New National Party (NNP), said:

Our beloved double World Javelin Champion, Anderson Peters, was victimized by violence on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, which the New National Party expresses dismay about.

All acts of violence are strongly condemned and should not be tolerated. The island of Grenada is known for its peaceful nature, and we adhere to the rule of law without a doubt. According to Grenada’s laws, we expect a swift judicial process and justice.

New National Party wishes Anderson Peters a speedy recovery.

The Grenada Olympic Committee sad It is saddened by the news of five people who physically assaulted Grenada’s national sporting hero and icon in what it calls a cowardly act.

The Committee says it joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive action against all the perpetrators.

The Grenada Olympic Committee adds that it stands ready to lend support to his recovery and looks forward to an expeditious resolution of the matter.