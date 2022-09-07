Caribbean Export has selected Grenadines Gold to showcase its products and engage in business-to-business negotiations at Hub Camara Santo Domingo.

Hub Camara is the largest multi-sectoral commercial exhibition in the Caribbean, the first in the Dominican Republic developed under the Business to Business (B2B) format.

The annual event is the ideal space for companies to exhibit their products and services and expand their lines of business.

Grenadines Gold is an authentic local seamoss business that focuses on the export market. It offers a variety of high-quality products utilising seamoss, including sun-dried raw seamoss, seamoss wine, shower gel, handmade soaps, and sea salt.

Grenadines Gold, headed by entrepreneur Ms. Lavern King was the lone Vincentian company participating in this year’s expo which also featured businesses from Suriname, Belize, and Jamaica.

During the expo, Ms. King capitalised on the opportunity to engage the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Small and Medium size Enterprises, Honourable Ito Bisono, on export matters and offered him a few authentic SVG products. She also engaged the Mayor of Santo Domingo City, Ms. Carolina Mejia. She was particularly intrigued by the seamoss shower gel.

Commenting on the experience, Ms King said, “I am grateful to Carib Expo for this opportunity and I look forward to continuing to work with the agency to increase the distribution territories for our products further. I was happy to represent not just my business but also SVG and to be the standard-bearer for seamoss businesses on the island.”

Hub Camara commenced on Tuesday, September 6th, and ends on Thursday, September 8th 2022.

To find out more about Grenadines Gold visit their website www.grenadinesgold.com