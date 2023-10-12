Grenadines teachers in crisis as MOE fails to provide suitable housing

GRENADINES WOES !!!

As a former teacher, I empathize with the worries being experienced by teachers working in the Grenadines. This relates directly to teachers who have to attend workshops in St. Vincent as well as the continuing plight students face, especially when attending sporting and other cultural events in St. Vincent.

The following are the facts: On several occasions, when teachers have to attend workshops, they will have to find their own accommodation and even pay their own passage because the MOE ‘didn’t budget for that’. Why is this reoccurring regularly? Yes, teachers need to upgrade their skills to impart knowledge to their students, but since travel and accommodation are required when these professionals are away from their homes, shouldn’t they be shown the respect they deserve by ensuring that both travel and accommodation needs are met, including a per diem for meals?

On the flip side of the coin, when MOE officials have to conduct sessions in the Grenadines, the hosts are expected to pick them up at the airport or seaport, with the most comfortable amenities being provided for them and any students competing in sporting events.

Just recently, one of the teams from the Grenadines taking part in the Inter-Primary Sports meet in St. Vincent had to wait unduly long before transport arrived, and athletes were expected to participate straight off the boat the same day without a meal. This is totally unacceptable! Arrangements should be made for athletes to arrive at least the day before, settle in, and get familiar with the competition venue and facilities in order to get the best performance from these students.

Additionally, the under-7 athletics champion from Canouan has not yet received his trophy, while other winners on the mainland have received their awards long ago. This is not fair! Why is this disregard and disrespect for residents of the Grenadines so glaring?

Any progressive government would have built a hostel to accommodate students and staff coming to the ‘mainland’ to attend sporting and cultural events long ago. The same building could also be used for longer-term students and teachers attending college, thereby reducing the cost of board and lodging.