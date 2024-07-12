Grenlec Restores Power to Over 97% of Customers

Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl one week ago, Grenlec is pleased to announce that over 97% of electricity customers on mainland Grenada have had their power restored.

Fewer than 2000 customers remain without electricity, with the majority located in St. Patrick. These areas experienced significant damage and Grenlec urges residents to assist by providing clear access to their properties where there are fallen trees and debris.

Meanwhile, the St. Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC) is the first to arrive of a number of support crews arranged by the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation’s (CARILEC) to provide support on mainland Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The six-member team from LUCELEC will initially be stationed at the north of the island to assist the Grenlec team with restoration efforts.

In the coming week, Grenlec will welcome three additional teams from other islands who will support restoration efforts in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.