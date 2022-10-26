Grenville Williams, Former FIU Director, is SVG’s new Attorney General

Grenville Williams to serve as next Attorney General

Grenville Williams, an attorney, has been appointed the next Attorney General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

On Tuesday, October 25, Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, made the announcement at a session of Parliament.

The appointment letter to Williams from Governor General Dame Susan Dougan is dated October 12, 2022, according to Gonsalves

Williams’s appointment goes into effect on November 1 for a period of three years. He will be sworn into office during a ceremony on November 4.

Williams has been a lawyer for almost 19 years and was most recently located in Barbados, where he served as Director of the Asset Recovery Unit of the Regional Security System (RSS) from 2017 to 2018.

The Prime Minister stated while unveiling the new Attorney General, that Grenville Williams strives to maintain a consistent, moral and ethical fair balance and merit-based professionalism.