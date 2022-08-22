Group wants Bonaire to be listed as a “Non-Self-governing Territory

Our delegation led by James Finies, arrived on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, August 15, 2022, as part of our sensitisation program to let the world know of our struggle for emancipation and equality on Bonaire.

While here, we have had very important and fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Hon Ralph Gonsalves, and the Cabinet of ministers to give them a deeper understanding of our fight to be listed as a “Non-Self-governing Territory”.

Our team also engaged the media, on radio and television interviews, where we addressed the general public directly and engaged them in interactive call-in programs.

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed us warmly and fully support our fight against this form of Neo-colonialism, supporting our right to self-determination.

We continue our fight for freedom and we continue to thank the people of Bonaire for their support and commitment to the struggle.