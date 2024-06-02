GTA Launches Carriacou’s Carnival Cooldown Campaign

Carriacou’s Carnival Cooldown Campaign Launched

The Grenada Tourism Authority, in collaboration with The Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Economy, has embarked on a new initiative to drive more visitors to the sister isles.

The launch of Carriacou’s Carnival Cooldown is a new marketing campaign aimed at encouraging revelers to travel to Carriacou and Petite Martinique after SpiceMas for rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. Visitors are invited to enjoy the beautiful Grenadine waters and beaches, sunbathe on Sandy Island and visit the new underwater sculpture park, which is set for installation in the final week of July in the waters of Jack-A-Dan.

The Carriacou Carnival Cooldown intends to drive a new tradition that will follow the annual SpiceMas celebration going forward. It will commence the Wednesday after carnival and run through the weekend. The 2024 Cooldown dates are Wednesday, August 14th to Sunday, August 18th.

Hon. Tevin Andrews, Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs stated, “This campaign is an excellent opportunity to showcase the unique charm and tranquility of our sister isles. We are excited to welcome visitors to experience our pristine beaches, vibrant culture and the warm hospitality of our people.”

“Carriacou and Petite Martinique have a tremendous amount to offer. I personally find them to be the most beautiful parts of our country, and they deserve a prominent place in our destination marketing. There is no better time to visit than right after SpiceMas, before returning to your hectic schedules,” added Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority.

SpiceMas, being Grenada’s largest cultural event, attracts a significant number of regional and international visitors, noted Kirt Ross Chairman of the SpiceMas Corporation, “It is a significant event that brings immense cultural pride and economic benefits to Grenada. The Carnival Cooldown will allow visitors to extend their stay and explore the serene beauty of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, making their visit even more memorable.”

Hon. Adrian Thomas, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Economy, remarked, “The Carnival Cooldown is a perfect extension of our tourism offerings, highlighting the diverse experiences available in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique while promoting sustainable tourism and cultural appreciation.”

With increased airlift into the destination for the festive period this year, visitor arrivals are expected to sustain their record-breaking pace. Arrivals for the year 2023 surpassed the previous banner year 2019 by 9% and the first quarter of 2024 has already seen growth of nearly 30% over 2023. Carriacou and Petite Martinique are now expected to receive their fair share of visitor arrivals.