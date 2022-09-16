Northern Leeward Islands brace for impact from Tropical Storm Fiona

The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe is bracing for impact from Tropical Storm Fiona.

Weather France placed Guadeloupe on Thursday, September 15, 2022, on orange alert and the prefectural authorities have ordered schools to close at noon on Friday.

However, this means thousands of Guadeloupeans will find themselves stuck in traffic jams at the same time with, in some places, risks of rising waters. “The parents’ organization has therefore called on parents to keep their children at home ‘as far as possible.

The orange vigilance was triggered at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for “heavy rain, thunderstorms” in anticipation of the passage of tropical storm Fiona, in the coming hours.

The first rainy passages related to storm Fiona are expected Friday morning in the form of stormy showers that can be of high intensity but temporary.

On Friday afternoon, the rains are expected to intensify and take on a more continuous character.

Torrential rains generating many floods are to be feared at the end of the day, evening and night from Friday to Saturday. Saturday, conditions will remain delicate with still many passages of heavy and stormy showers. Accumulations of rain between 100 and 200 mm are possible over the duration of the episode.

The arrival of storm Fiona will also disrupt maritime links between Guadeloupe, Marie-Galante and Martinique.

The shipping company L’Express-des-Iles announced on its social networks the suspension of its services due to the approach of tropical storm Fiona.

Antigua

All schools are closed today and residents are being urged to make final preparations for the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona which is set to impact the country from this evening.

Antigua and Barbuda was yesterday placed under a tropical storm warning ahead of the system that was last night packing maximum sustained winds of 60mph.

Commercial banks will shut from noon today, a release from the Bankers Association advised.

According to the local Meteorological Office, TS Fiona remains on a track to affect the Leeward Islands which include the twin island nation. It is expected to dump up to four inches of rain.

The hospital has temporarily cancelled all outpatient clinic services, non-urgent admissions and elective surgeries. Affected patients will be contacted by staff to reschedule appointments. Visiting hours have also been suspended today.

St Kitts

The first major threat to the Federation this hurricane season is that of Tropic Depression Seven, which could to impact the twin island this weekend as it is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm when it passes over St. Kitts and Nevis.

Models from the forecasters and weather centres in the United States and Europe show that the storm is expected to pass over the Federation, bringing with it heavy rainfall with the threat of flooding and flash floods.

At 8 AM Eastern Caribbean time NHC said the centre of Storm Fiona was located some 175 miles east of the island and on the current westerly track the system would move through the Northern Leewards later this evening.