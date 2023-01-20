Guadeloupe, Dominica & Antigua rocked by magnitude 6.5 earthquake

Guadeloupe and neighbouring islands rocked by large earthquake
This morning, an earthquake with a Richter magnitude of 6.5 occurred west of Guadeloupe.
According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC), it happened at a depth of 164 kilometers at 7:23 am local time.
The UWI Seismic Research Centre’s Automatic Earthquake Location indicates that the following places were hit by the earthquake:
52 km West of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.
98 km south-southwest of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.
125 km northwest of Roseau, Dominica.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.