Gully Bop, Jamaican dancehall artiste, Dies at 59

Gully Bop, a Jamaican dance hall artiste, died on Tuesday, according to the entertainer’s pastor.

According to Pastor Chris Tate of El’Shaddai Prophetic Ministries, the entertainer died on Monday at the Kingston Public Hospital.

Gully Bop, actual name Robert Lee Malcolm, was claimed to have been suffering from kidney disease for some months before being admitted to the hospital where he was having treatment.

Gully Bop became famous in 2014 with his popular song “Body Specialist.” A video of him deejaying the track on the streets went popular on social media, paving the path for him to the studios in a ‘rags to riches’ story that fascinated Jamaicans.

At the peak of his brief career, his meteoric rise to prominence resulted in his becoming the closing act on Sting in December 2014.

Bop was supposedly made homeless again near the end of his life. Donna Gowe, better known as Aunty Donna, a social media philanthropist, issued a plea in August for people to help the artist who had fallen on hard feet and was critically ill.