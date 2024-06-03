On Sunday night, assailants shot a man seeking treatment for gunshot wounds at the Port of Spain General Hospital, sending staff and patients fleeing. Gonzales residents heard explosions at 7:55 p.m.

Three men were found bleeding from gunshot wounds. A group of males in police-like tactical gear fled the site. One man died on scene. After calling police and paramedics, the injured were brought to Port of Spain General Hospital.

Apparently, the shooters followed the injured. Gunmen opened fire as the Accident and Emergency Ward took the injured men into the hospital. Medical staff and patients fled. A man got shot in the eye. The suspects escaped.

Port of Spain Division, Homicide Bureau, and Inter Agency Task Force officers responded. The shooting location was roped off. However, hospital activities continued. Gonzales shooting killed three.

They were Johnathon Arjoon, Jaydon Reyes, and Kevin King.