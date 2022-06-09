St Vincent police arrest 5,seize guns, ammunition, during operations

As part of ongoing efforts by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) to rid the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) of illicit drugs, illegal firearms, and ammunition – the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) conducted several police operations between June 3rd and June 7th, 2022 in different “hotspots” throughout the country. These operations resulted in the arrest of five (5) men and the seizure of three (3) firearms, one imitation firearm, and nineteen (19) rounds of ammunition.

The undermentioned men were later charged as follows:

Tevin Miller, 18 years old Mechanic of Belair with having in his possession one (1) homemade firearm without a license issued under the Firearms Act, at Belair about 4:45 am on Friday, 3rd June 2022.

Carl Quow, 21 years old Labourer of Chauncey, and Anil Greaves, 22 years old Delivery Clerk of Belair were jointly charged with having in their possession one (1) homemade firearm without a license issued under the Firearms Act, at Belair at about 4:15 am on Friday, 3rd June 2022.

On Monday, 6th June 2022, the Accused men appeared before the Serious Offences Court where they answered the charges. Miller plead guilty and was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to Monday, 13th June 2022 for sentencing.

Quow and Greaves plead not guilty. Bail was granted to both defendants in the sum of $10,000.00 with one surety each. Quow was ordered to report to the Questelles Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm while Greaves was ordered to report at the Calliaqua Police Station on the same days and between the same times. In addition, Greaves was ordered to surrender all travel documents, and Stop Notices were placed at all ports of Entry/Exit.

The defendants will reappear in Court on Monday, 13th June 2022.

The operation continued on Tuesday, 7th June 2022. A search warrant was executed at a house in Redemption Sharpes where one (1) Tec-9 9mm pistol and nineteen (19) rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered. No arrest has been made as yet in relation to this incident.