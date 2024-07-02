The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor the progress of a tropical wave presently located a few hundred miles east southeast of the Windward Islands.

Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development of this system, and there is a low chance (30%) of development during the next few days.

Regardless of development, this tropical wave is expected to generate cloudy skies, pockets of heavy showers, gusty winds and thunderstorms across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from tomorrow, Wednesday 3rd July, 2024.

A flash-flood watch will be issued. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash flooding or near rivers and streams should remain prepared during the watch period.

The staff at the SVG Meteorological Services empathize with residents and visitors who were affected by the recent passage of Major Hurricane Beryl. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. We strongly encourage all Vincentian to remain prepared and vigilant for the rest of this year’s active hurricane season.