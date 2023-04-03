Guyana: $100,000 bail for Tacuma Ogunseye charged with incitement

Tacuma Ogunseye, the executive chairman of the Working People’s Alliance, appeared in court this morning and was charged with one count of inciting racial hatred.

After hearing the prosecution’s case, the magistrate presiding over the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court set bail at $100,000.

The prosecution objected to bail, but Mr. Ogunseye’s attorney, Nigel Hughes, argued that the crime is one that can be released on bail and is significantly less serious than other crimes for which people have been charged and received bail.

“Of course, we applied for bail and demonstrated to the court that there were offenses, such as attempted murder, rape, and assault causing grievous bodily harm, all of which carry a life sentence, for which the Magistrate’s Court allows bail. The magistrate then granted bail in the amount of $100,000 to Mr. Ogunseye,” he explained.

Thursday will mark Ogunseye’s next court appearance.

Moments after being released on bail, the political activist declared that the State has no case against him.

“I feel vindicated because the State has no legitimate case against me. I believe they are grasping at straws; I’ve been in public life for over half a century and have spoken at numerous public meetings over the years, so I believe I understand the parameters of public discourse and strive to adhere to them. Mr. Ogunseye told reporters while his feet were still shackled, “I don’t believe they have anything substantial, but obviously the court will have to decide.”

Mr. Ogunseye told the press for the first time since his arrest on Friday that he was not mistreated during his weekend detention at the Brickdam Police Station.

Mr. Ogunseye stated, “The police were very professional, and although we criticize them when they misbehave, I believe we must give them credit when they act professionally.”

Mr. Ogunseye stated that, in light of the WPA’s call for Guyanese to engage in civil disobedience and noncooperation, he invoked his constitutional right to remain silent during Police questioning.

He stated that the conflict is impersonal and that he will defend his position until the end.

It’s nothing personal. “As a political activist or political leader, you must make whatever sacrifice is necessary for your people,” said the political activist.

The leader of the opposition, Aubrey Norton, was among the opposition members and supporters who gathered in front of the courthouse to show their support for the veteran political activist.

Source : News Source GY