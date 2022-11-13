GUYANA: 19-year-old mother of stillbirth twin dies at GPHC

Mother of stillbirth twin dies at GPHC

A 19-year-old woman died and her first twin was stillborn today at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“The GPHC offers its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and will do everything in its power to assist and inform them during this terrible time.

“The GPHC is appealing to the public to respect the confidentially of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to grieve their sad loss peacefully,” the GPHC said.

Source : Stabroek News