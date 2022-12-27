Guyana: 2 arrested, as $3.8Million in weapons missing from security firm

Two employees arrested after weapons go from security firm

Six firearms and a quantity of ammunition were allegedly stolen from Radar Security and supplies between Sunday and Monday; two employees have been arrested while the case is being investigated by police.

Guyana Police said in a statement that two single-barrel shotguns worth $950,000, four 9mm taurus pistols worth $1,400,000, and five taurus.

32 pistols worth $1,425,000 were stolen.

Additionally, 25 12-gauge cartridges, 538.32 rounds of ammunition, and 18 9mm rounds of ammunition were allegedly stolen from the security company’s office at Lot 79 Carmichael Street, Georgetown, between 10:00 a.m. on Christmas Day and 18:30 a.m. on Boxing Day.

The alleged robbery was reported to police at 20:35hrs on Monday, and detectives responded quickly.

The investigation is ongoing.