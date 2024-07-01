President Ali announces one-off $200,000 cash grant for every household

President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that every household across Guyana will receive a one- off $200,000 cash grant this year.

The Head of State said this as he made a special address to the 12th Parliament of Guyana, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Georgetown.

Distribution of the grant is expected to commence instantly, he said.

The cash grant, the President said, is part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government’s aim at reducing disparities in the country, guaranteeing that people have more disposable income.

Altogether, about $60 billion will be infused into the economy through this cash grant