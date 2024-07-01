Close Menu

    Guyana: Every Household To Receive $200,000 Cash Grant

    News Room Guyana
    Times Staff
    Photo - News Room Guyana

    President Ali announces one-off $200,000 cash grant for every household

    President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that every household across Guyana will receive a one- off $200,000 cash grant this year.

    The Head of State said this as he made a special address to the 12th Parliament of Guyana, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Georgetown.

    Distribution of the grant is expected to commence instantly, he said.

    The cash grant, the President said, is part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government’s aim at reducing disparities in the country, guaranteeing that people have more disposable income.

    Altogether, about $60 billion will be infused into the economy through this cash grant

    Share.

    Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.