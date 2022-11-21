GUYANA: 22yro teacher allegedly stabbed to death by her child’s father

Teacher, 22, stabbed to death at Wismar

The police in Guyana (Division 10) are investigating the murder of 22-year-old teacher Kelly Charlotte, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Today, police issued a statement alleging that the teacher was murdered by her child’s father, a 28-year-old truck driver from One Mile Extension Wismar, Linden.

Inquiries revealed that the deceased woman ended her relationship with the suspect and was living at the above address with her 27-year-old sister.

According to the sister of the deceased woman, the suspect visited the home and collected his son around 10 a.m. yesterday.

Yesterday, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the suspect returned the child to the residence, and Kelly Charlotte went to the front door to retrieve the child.

The 27-year-old woman reported being in the kitchen when she heard Kelly call her name.

The woman reportedly ran immediately to the front of the house, where she saw the suspect stab her sister (Kelly) with a knife.

The woman called the police immediately while the suspect fled.

Police officers transported the 22-year-old woman to the Linden Hospital Complex, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police are searching for the suspect while investigations continue.

Source : Stabroek News