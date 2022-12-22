Guyana: 23yro male suspect in $400M gold heist stabbed to death

Guyana: Suspect in $400M gold heist stabbed to death

The ‘alleged murder’ of Sabutaro Singh, 23, also known as Mark, a carpenter and part-time seller, is being looked into by police in Guyana.

Around six o’clock on Wednesday, Singh was fatally stabbed in the neck on Regent Street, Gerorgetown.

According to the findings of the investigations, Singh was selling cooking utensils and other products alongside two other men when the suspect approached him brandishing a knife and stabbed him in the right side of the neck.

Singh immediately collapsed to the ground defenseless as the suspect ran off on foot westward up Regent Street while still holding the knife.

An EMT doctor from the GPHC declared the victim dead on the spot.

Singh was previously accused with others for simple larceny in connection with the multi-million dollar gold robbery that took place at Mahaica between July 2021 and September 2022, according to the Guyana Police Force.

The victim was granted bail while the case is still ongoing at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court after that matter was heard there.

The now-deceased man was shot on November 19, 2022, when he was at home, and police were still looking into the incident.