GUYANA: 24 year old prisoner found dead in Timehri jail cell

Prisoner found dead in Timehri jail cell

On Saturday morning, Martinez Rajas, a 24-year-old prisoner who had been held at the Timehri prison on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) since April, was discovered dead.

Rajas was discovered hanging in his cell at around 05:20, according to a statement from the Guyana Prison Service.

Rajas was declared unconscious, which was later confirmed by the on-call nurse.

A doctor on duty at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre declared the prisoner dead after police carried the body there.

Police and prison authorities are currently conducting an inquiry, according to Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot.

On April 28, Rajas was given a jail remand for having stolen property in his hands.