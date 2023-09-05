GUYANA: 43-year-old motorcyclist dies in Berbice accident

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Kendall Public Road in East Berbice on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Ajay Ramchand, 43, of Corentyne Berbice, has been identified as the dead.

A motor lorry driven by a 48-year-old New Amsterdam man was involved in the accident.

According to accounts, the lorry was traveling east along the northern drive lane of the public road at about 65 km/h when a motorbike traveling in the opposite direction overtook a car and collided with the front center area of the lorry.

The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the collision. The biker sustained injuries and was found unconscious by bystanders.

He was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was checked and proclaimed dead on arrival by a doctor.

The lorry driver is currently detained and cooperating with the investigation.