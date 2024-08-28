Guyana Braces for Above-Normal Temperatures Until November

The Guyana Hydrometeorological Service (HS) has warned that Guyana will experience above-normal temperatures from September to November this year, which typically marks the warmest months of the year, particularly in September and October.

The forecast indicates an increased likelihood of higher-than-average temperatures, which could have widespread effects on public health, agriculture, and livestock. The HS noted that during the first seven months of this year, record temperatures were observed, with average daytime temperatures across Guyana consistently exceeding the 32°C historical norm.

The HS warned that during the next four months, heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke will be significant risks, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The HS urges the public to take preventive measures, such as staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and ensuring well-ventilated living and working spaces. The period from September to October coincides with the driest months in Northern Guyana and the onset of the long dry season in the South.

Farmers may face challenges due to reduced water availability and increased stress on crops, leading to lower yields. Livestock will also be at risk during this period, with heat stress affecting their health.