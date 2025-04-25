Autopsy Delayed: family wants their own independent Pathologist

Adrianna Younge’s autopsy delayed as family wants their own independent Pathologist

The post-mortem examination of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge has been postponed, following a request by her grieving parents for an independent pathologist to carry out the procedure.

During an emotional meeting with President Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening, Adrianna’s family did not settle on the government’s proposal to have Barbadian expert Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul conduct the autopsy scheduled for Friday. Instead, they expressed their intention to nominate their own medical professional to oversee the examination.

Although the family has yet to announce their preferred pathologist, the government has reportedly agreed to respect their decision and cover all associated costs. It remains unclear whether the chosen specialist will be a local expert or someone from overseas, and whether their participation will be in person or via remote observation.

Dr Paul, who arrived in Guyana on Thursday night, remains in the country and has offered his assistance should it be needed.

In light of these developments, the autopsy—originally set for Friday morning—has been delayed until the family’s nominee is confirmed and logistical details are settled.

Adrianna’s death has sparked national outrage and widespread grief. The young girl was discovered lifeless in the pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo on Thursday, a chilling end to what was meant to be a family outing. She had been at the hotel’s pool the day before, but multiple searches of the property—carried out between Wednesday and Thursday morning—failed to locate her.