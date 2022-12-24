GUYANA: Baby killed after drunk firewoman loses control of car

Baby dies in Canje accident after drunk firewoman loses control of car

A two-year-old toddler was killed on Friday in East Canje, Region Six, when a speeding car struck the motorcycle she was being transported on (East Berbice- Corentyne).

Jasmine Ross of Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam has passed away.

A 28-year-old firefighter assigned to the New Amsterdam Fire Station was driving the vehicle, the News Room was informed.

According to reports, she was fast and inebriated when she lost control and hit the motorcycle being ridden by the two-year-old on the Cumberland Public Road.

According to reports, PGG-278 was being driven north along the western lane by the firewoman when it crossed over into the eastern lane.

Marley Ross, the motorcyclist, was traveling south in the eastern lane at a typical speed.

Ross and the two-year-old were injured when they both fell into the eastern parapet after being thrown into the air due to the severity of the hit.

The vehicle then slid across the eastern grass parapet, struck a bridge, and suddenly came to a stop inside a fence.

There were more injuries as a result of the accident, which happened at around 15:00. Javeer Blair, age 5, Shaniya McLeod, age 8, and Shavine Laundry, age 10. (all occupants of the car)

A surge of people came out to help, and the injured were brought to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. While Ross and the other passengers in the automobile were receiving medical attention, the youngster was declared dead.

The driver received treatment as well before being arrested by authorities. A breathalyzer test was conducted there, and the results showed a blood alcohol level of.45 micrograms, which is much higher than the legal limit.

Source : News Room Guyana