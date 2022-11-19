Guyana: boat captain missing, allegedly shoved overboard by passengers

Wismar boat captain missing after allegedly pushed overboard by passengers

Police in Guyana are investigating a report of an incident involving Elick Alexander, a 55-year-old boat skipper from Silver City, Wismar, who was allegedly pushed overboard by two intoxicated passengers.

The event occurred around 01:00 this morning in the Demerara River in Linden, approximately 40 feet from the Wismar beach.

Leslie Orna, who resides abroad, is the owner of a blue and white passenger boat that operates from the Wismar beach to the Mackenzie shore, according to inquiries. Alexander is the captain of the aforementioned ship.

At around 01:00hrs this morning, the police said that Alexander was waiting for passengers on the Mackenzie beach when a 25-year-old unemployed guy from Amelia’s Ward Mackenzie and a 24-year-old unemployed man from Red Cresent Road Mackenzie boarded the boat bound for the Wismar coast.

While the boat was around 40 feet from the Wismar shore, Alexander was allegedly ‘pushed’ overboard and submerged. The vessel then continued upstream on the Demerara River.

The incident was reported to the police at 01:10, and around 01:20 this morning, Deputy Superintendent De Hearte, Inspector Lewis, Detective Sergeant Jacque, and other ranks inspected the scene.

According to police, DSP De Hearte then launched a drone, and the boat was spotted in the neighbourhood of Spieghtland during an aerial search.

The boat and two suspects were subsequently hauled to land, where they were informed of the allegation, arrested, escorted to the Wismar Police Station, and placed in jail. The vessel was searched, but no evidence was discovered. The vessel was documented and stored.

Alexander was not located in the Demerara River despite extensive searches.