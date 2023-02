Bunty Singh wins the Guyana Chutney Mash Monarch 2023 with his song “Ah Want to Get Marry” making it the 4th time he has won the competition.

Bunty Singh – Ah Want to Marry (237 pts) Sonia Singh – Guyana We From (215 pts) Roger Hinds – She Want a Oil Man (211 pts) Haresh Singh – Guyana Culture is Dying (198 pts)