Guyana: 25yro man loses arm to Caiman during fishing trip

Rupununi man loses arm to caiman during fishing trip

On Sunday, a caiman severed the arm of a 25-year-old male, who is being treated at a hospital.

Russell Allicock was attacked by a caiman while resting while hauling a fishing net across Takatu Pond in Annai, Region Nine, with his buddies.

Allicock was sent to the Annai Cottage Hospital for stabilization before being transferred to the Lethem Regional Hospital.

Friends and relatives of Allicock have flocked to social media to give their prayers and well wishes.

A caiman is an alligatorid belonging to the subfamily Caimaninae, one of two primary lineages within the Alligatoridae family, the other being alligators.

Source : Loop News