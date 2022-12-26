GUYANA: CANU agents make $20M Christmas cannabis bust

On Christmas Day, members of Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) made a significant drug bust that resulted in the seizure of cannabis valued at millions of dollars.

According to sources, CANU authorities carried out an operation on the main route in Black Bush Polder on December 25 in an effort to stop a vehicle.

The car was stopped along the road as its two male occupants got out and ran towards some adjacent shrubs.

A further search of the car turned up 10 bags with several suspected cannabis bundles inside of them.

The suspected drugs were taken in with the car and taken to the CANU office in Berbice, where they were analyzed and found to contain cannabis. Their street worth was estimated to be $20 million.

The inquiries continue.

Source : CANU