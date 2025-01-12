Guyana Explores Online Training For Caribbean Teachers

The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) is considering sharing its online teacher training program with other Caribbean nations three years after it began in Guyana. Education Minister Priya Manickchand announced this during a 2024 education sector assessment.

She mentioned about expanding the online teacher program in Grenada and Barbados, among others.

“Our teacher training story has been a really remarkable successful story for us in here in Guyana, and I am happy to tell you we have been approached by at least two Caribbean countries who have asked how their teachers, much smaller in numbers than ours, could benefit from this online training,” Manickchand

“That is something we are currently exploring with them.”

Minister Manickchand was enthusiastic about teaching foreign instructors, citing Guyanese online learning achievements.

If we used this online program, we would have to adapt teaching practices in those nations. The education minister claimed 29,000 Guyanese are studying online in other universities, proving it works.

Between 2020 and 2024, 4,738 Guyana teachers were trained. Expanded training programs allow more instructors to attend from home.

We also urged the University of Guyana to take their degree program online so teachers don’t require leave. Manickchand stated before all professors knew just two or three may travel to UG at one.

Now there are no restrictions. Online learning lets entire schools get degrees without interrupting teaching.