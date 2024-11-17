Guyana: Chainsaw operator beaten, stabbed to death, 5 in custody

The murder of chainsaw operator Davanan Hosea has led to the arrest of four further suspects. Kevin Grandstuart, 24, Rodwell Fraser, 21, and Dwayne Bascom, 25, of Kara Kara Linden are in custody. A 16-year-old Timehri resident is also in custody.

Police Headquarters stated the individuals were arrested during an intelligence-led operation after reviewing CCTV footage.

Grandstuart was arrested with the murdered man’s cell phone and a black ‘Rambo’ knife.

Five suspects are presently in custody. Police first indicated that the fifth suspect, a 25-year-old salesman, was in arrest.

A group of men attacked and killed 40-year-old Hosea of the Hillfoot squatting area on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway at 1:35 a.m. on November 17.

Police found that Hosea was working in the back dam at Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), before the event.

Levon Hosea, 36, a chainsaw operator, described his brother’s death.

Levon said the brothers worked on the back dam in the afternoon of November 16 before going to a Chinese restaurant to meet Davanan’s woman. After eating and drinking at the restaurant, Levon left his brother with his wife and went home.

Davanan contacted Levon around 21:00 to meet at the Raghoo Sports Bar on the Soesdyke Public Road.

The brothers bought more drinks at the bar, when Davanan alerted his brother that a bunch of men were staring. Levon and the suspects fought after the men approached Davanan and took his possessions.

The brothers ran through Shawnie Gas Station after a violent altercation. The criminals chased them, and Davanan was caught and fought. Levon advised his brother to run east down the track while he took an alternate route, knowing the risk.

Levon discovered his brother stabbed and fallen on the Hillfoot Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Medical officials at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre confirmed Davanan Hosea dead upon arrival. The body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for a post-mortem.