Guyana: Daycare owner to face manslaughter charge over death of infant

The Director of Public Prosecutions has suggested that the proprietor of Little Learners Daycare be charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a young child at the daycare.

Oriya Gravesande, a 7-month-old girl, was rushed to the Georgetown Hospital on March 21, hours after her mother had dropped her off at the daycare center. She was discovered unresponsive at the daycare center, and doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The child died of hemorrhaging and suffocation, as determined by a post-mortem examination. It is unknown precisely how the child sustained fatal injuries, but it is suspected that she became entangled in a sheet.

Denise Benn, the proprietor of the daycare, was initially questioned by investigators shortly after the child’s death, but she was eventually released.

This afternoon, Chief of Crime Wendell Blanhum confirmed that the owner will face criminal charges. She is anticipated to appear in court by the end of the week.

