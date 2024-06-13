No shortage of Guyana’s rice in St Vincent- Mustapha

Guyana’s Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, has confirmed that there is no shortage of Guyana’s rice in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This comes after Vincentian Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves claimed a shortage due to transportation issues and reported fungus.

Mustapha and Guyana Rice Development Board officials held discussions with St Vincent and the Grenadines Agriculture Minister, Saboto Caesar importers, and Guyana suppliers, who concluded that there was sufficient Guyanese rice in the islands.

The United Nations COMTRADE database shows that Guyana exported US$1.93 million worth of rice to St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2023.