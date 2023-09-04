Guyana: Due to construction delays, eight schools will reopen late

When the new school year begins today, students from eight schools in Guyana will not be returning to class.

Uitvlugt Secondary Annex, Stewartville Secondary, Vryheid’s Lust Primary, Maria Henrietta Primary, Alexander Village Nursery, St. Rose’s High, and Tucville Primary and Secondary are among the schools affected.

Saddam Hussain, Chief Education Officer, explained in a note that “contractors at the schools…were unable to complete their tasks.” Seven of the eight schools will reopen one week later, and plans will be made to compensate for any lost instructional time.”

On October 2, 2023, the Alexander Village Nursery will reopen.

Hussain stated that the government has made significant investments in Guyana’s education sector, with over 1,100 schools receiving some sort of infrastructure upgrading.