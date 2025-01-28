Guyana Expects Continued US Backing from Senator Rubio

New US Secretary of State affirms ‘steadfast’ support for Guyana’s territorial integrity

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo Thursday said the Guyana government expects “strong solidarity” from Florida Senator, Marco Rubio who has been nominated by United States President- elect Donald Trump to lead the State Department.

At his weekly press conference, the Vice President said the Irfaan Ali- ed administration is keen on working with the incoming Trump administration as it has been working with the outgoing Biden-led government.

“We are very pleased also that Senator Rubio will be the Secretaryof State because he is very much aware of the issue with Venezuela and that is a crucial issue for us

“He is aware of the Venezuela issue and we expect strong solidarity from him and President Trump, the US administration on the Guyana/ Venezuela border controversy that is now before the International Court of Justice,” Vice President Jagdeo said.

The border controversy case is squarely before the ICJ. Both parties are participating in the case.

Guyana hopes for a full, final and binding judgement that the border between the two states was settled after the 1899 Arbitral Award and a reaffirmation that the Essequibo region belongs to Guyana.

The US and other countries part of the wider international community have expressed support for Guyana and settling the controversy at the ICJ.

Last year, incumbent US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s position that Guyana has full sovereignty over its Essequibo region, in a call with Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali.

In the past, Mr. Rubio has expressed support for Guyana too. He engaged President in September 2023 and on a post on X (fomerly Twitter), he described Guyana as a “strong ally” in the region that should be supported more by the Biden administration.

Mr. Rubio was also one of many US officials who stood against efforts by the APNU+ AFC coalition to derail the 2020 General and Regional elections.