The Guyana News Room reports that a fisherman is feared dead after a lightning strike at sea Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ravin Chandradeo from Fyrish (Hogtown), Corentyne, Berbice.

It is understood that Chandradeo was fishing with his brother and another fisherman in the waters off Rose Hall.

Another fisherman said, “Lightning flash, throw him out of the boat.”. According to him, Chandradeo’s hat had been split in two.