On Sunday night, the runway lights at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) went out due to bad weather that damaged Guyana Power and Light and airport transformers, causing the diversion of several international flights, according to the Ministry of Public Works.

According to the sources, an InterCaribbean flight returned to Barbados, a Skyhigh flew to adjacent Suriname, and two American Airlines flights were rerouted to Puerto Rico.

The Ministry of Public Works, in charge of aviation, reported damage to GPL and CJIA transformers in the Timehri area due to heavy rain, thunder, and lightning on Sunday afternoon.

“As a result, the airport runway lighting became inoperative. The runway is equipped with two independent circuits, each of which can help planes land.

Unfortunately, both the major and alternate circuits were affected. “The airport staff maintenance team, with the assistance of GPL, is working to resolve the issue,” the Ministry stated.

All incoming flights have been redirected for safety reasons.