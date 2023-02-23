CPL 2022 generated US$84.4 million for Guyana economy

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has reported generating US$84,425,587 million for Guyana, which staged the closing rounds of the 2022 tournament.

In a media release, CPL stated that the figure represents a 186 per cent increase in the total economic impact on Guyana.

In addition, more than 50,000 fans attended playoff games alone with a total of 25,783 hotel room nights being filled during the tournament.

The hotel figures represent a 236 per cent increase on the figures from 2019 when Guyana last hosted the tournament.

CPL stated that the figures were generated by the YouGov Sport research company.

Total viewership for the 2022 tournament was a record-breaking 721.8 million, the third successive year that the tournament has generated over half a billion viewers.

“The reception for the Hero CPL in Guyana last year exceeded anything we have seen before, and we are hugely grateful for the vision of His Excellency Irfaan Ali, who masterminded the Cricket Carnival concept and showed how cricket can deliver significant economic value when planned alongside other entertainment initiatives,” said Hero CPL chief executive Pete Russell.

“We are so grateful for the amazing support we continue to receive in Guyana and are thankful that we have been able to repay the country with these fantastic numbers. We can’t wait to make an even bigger impact in 2023,” he added.

The 2023 CPL is set for August 31 to September 30.